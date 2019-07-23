Central Europe 2nd most attractive investment market, says EY

BBJ

Big Four multinational professional services firm EY has described Central and Eastern Europe as the world’s second most attractive investment market, Hungarian business news site napi.hu reported.

Citing its European Attractiveness Survey, EY said first place goes to Western Europe, with some 56% of global investors naming it among the top three most important markets. Central Europe is second, with North America and China third and fourth, respectively.

The single most popular European country in terms of FDI remains the United Kingdom (despite Brexit worries), followed by France and Germany.

Hungary is ranked 15th with 101 FDI transactions in 2018, napi.hu noted.