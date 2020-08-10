Cases of tick-borne encephalitis up by 25% in the Czech Republic

Regional Today

The reported number of cases of tick-borne encephalitis in the Czech Republic has increased by 25% on the previous year, according to data released by the National Institute of Public Health, reported the Czech Radio.

Picture by Shutterstock.com

According to the report, 366 cases of the potentially fatal disease were reported by the end of July, up from 297 in the previous summer.

The Czech Republic, along with the Baltic States, has the highest number of tick-borne encephalitis cases in Europe.

There is no cure for the disease, but an increasing number of Czechs (roughly 29% last year) get themselves vaccinated against the disease.