Cargo-Partner opens logistics center near Ljubljana airport

BBJ

Austrian logistics company, Cargo-Partner, has opened a new 25,000 sum storage space near the Ljubljana Jože Pučnik Airport (formerly known as Brnik Airport) in the Slovenian capital Ljubljana, the Slovenia Times has reported.

The logistics center will open near the Ljubljana Jože Pučnik Airport. Photo by Jean-Francois Me/Shutterstock.com

The investment is worth EUR 28 million and is one of the largest logistics centers in the region. The iLogistic centre will service Cargo-Partner’s clients in Slovenia and Central and South Eastern Europe.

Cargo-Partnerʼs owner, Stefan Krauter, said at the official opening that the company had decided to build in Slovenia due to the geostrategic position of the country between Asia and Central Europe, and because of the trust in the country’s political and social environment, the Slovenia Times noted.