Business figures, MKIK set up new regional business promotion body

MTI – Econews

Fourteen private individuals and the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MKIK) have set up the Carpathian Basin Business Promotion Chamber, a new organization to build economic cooperation between countries of the Carpathian Basin, MKIK head László Parragh announced on Wednesday.

Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjén, acting as chief patron of the new body, told a press conference after the founding ceremony that the government "seeks to act as a catalyst" and provide infrastructure for Hungarian businesses both in Hungary and in other countries, state news wire MTI reported.

Helping businesses in the region "under market conditions and on the basis of a partnership of equals" is a priority for the government, he noted.

Parragh said that the new chamber will have its headquarters in Hungary and will focus on financing business projects. State agencies and major Hungarian companies active in other countries of the region will be encouraged to join the organization, he added.