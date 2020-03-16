Bulgartransgaz opens gas pipeline construction tender

Bulgaria’s gas transmission system operator Bulgartransgaz says it has launched a tender for construction of a gas transmission pipeline to the towns of Panagyurishte and Pirdop, some 80 kilometres east of Sofia, worth an estimated BGN 24.7 million (USD 14.2 million), SeeNews reports.

Photo by hlopex/Shuttestock.com

All necessary materials and equipment, worth some BGN 12.9 million, will be supplied by Bulgartransgaz and are not included in the value of the contract, the gas transmission system operator said in a tender notice.

Works under the contract are expected to take 400 days. The deadline for submitting offers is April 14. Bids will be ranked based on price, (with a 55% weighting), time for completing works (15% weight), and technical criteria.

The project will be fully financed with Bulgartransgaz’s own funds, SeeNews says.