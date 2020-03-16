Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Bulgartransgaz opens gas pipeline construction tender

 BBJ
 Monday, March 16, 2020, 17:05

Bulgaria’s gas transmission system operator Bulgartransgaz says it has launched a tender for construction of a gas transmission pipeline to the towns of Panagyurishte and Pirdop, some 80 kilometres east of Sofia, worth an estimated BGN 24.7 million (USD 14.2 million), SeeNews reports. 

Photo by hlopex/Shuttestock.com

All necessary materials and equipment, worth some BGN 12.9 million, will be supplied by Bulgartransgaz and are not included in the value of the contract, the gas transmission system operator said in a tender notice.

Works under the contract are expected to take 400 days. The deadline for submitting offers is April 14. Bids will be ranked based on price, (with a 55% weighting), time for completing works (15% weight), and technical criteria.

The project will be fully financed with Bulgartransgaz’s own funds, SeeNews says.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Rediscover the power of words

    As a family company, Julius Meinl always wanted to make their costumers feel special. Inspired by the classical coffeehouses and their cultural association with poetry, Julius Meinl encourages coffee lovers to find a moment of poetic inspiration. Since 2015 the brand has taken its mission to the public with its annual "Pay with a Poem" program.

     

Related articles