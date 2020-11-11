Bulgariaʼs retail sales fall in September

Regional Today

Bulgariaʼs retail sales declined by 6.7% year-on-year in September after falling by an annual 12.2% in the previous month, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on Monday, citing preliminary working-day adjusted data.

Photo by STEKLO / Shutterstock.com

On year, retail trade fell the most for fuel (-15.2%) and food, drinks, tobacco (-10.5%) in September. On a seasonally-adjusted monthly comparison basis, retail trade rose by 2.8% in September – led by non-food products (4%) - following a 4.6% increase in August.

In a separate report the Sofia-based statistics agency said that Bulgariaʼs industrial production continued to decline in September. Industrial production decreased 2.6% year-on-year in September, following a 5.9% decline in August.

Manufacturing output fell 1.9%, while electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply production, and output of mining and quarrying declined by 7.1% and 2.4%. On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 2.3% in September, after a 0.9% fall in the preceding month.