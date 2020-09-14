Bulgaria’s retail sales down in July

BBJ

Bulgaria’s retail sales at constant prices fell 17.5% year-on-year in July after decreasing by an annual 18.1% in the previous month, the countryʼs National Statistical Institute (NSI) has said, citing preliminary working-day adjusted data.

Woman in face mask buying fresh fruits and vegetables at a farmersʼ market in Sofia, Bulgaria on July 22, 2020. Photo by R R / Shutterstock.com

On a seasonally-adjusted monthly comparison basis, retail trade turnover at constant prices edged up 0.1% in July following a 1% rise in June.

In a separate report the Sofia-based agency said that industrial production in Bulgaria declined 6% annually in July, following a 7.7% fall in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, industrial production went up 2.3%, slowing from an upwardly revised 6.1% gain in the prior month.

Construction output in Bulgaria fell an annual 3.9% in July, following a 2.2% drop in the previous month. On the month, construction output declined 0.4% in July, after increasing an upwardly revised 5.5% in the prior month, NSI said on September 10.