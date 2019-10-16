Bulgaria’s Overgas to invest EUR 40 mln in new gas pipelines in 2020-2024

BBJ

Bulgarian gas supplier Overgas said on Monday that it is planning to invest over BGN 79 million (USD 44.5 million) in the construction of some 398 kilometers of gas distribution pipelines over the period 2020-2024, SeeNews reports.

The new infrastructure will help the company double the number of its clients to 129,000, Overgas said in a statement.

The company’s business plan for the regulatory period 2020-2024 has been submitted for approval by Bulgaria’s energy regulator, the company noted.

Overgas will also seek an increase in the state regulated gas prices in the review period. The company says it has invested more than EUR 340 million in gas infrastructure to date, SeeNews adds.