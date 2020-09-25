Bulgaria’s non-govt deposits, non-govt borrowing up

remember me
Deposits of Bulgaria’s non-government sector rose by an annual 8.9% to BGN 88.8 billion (EUR 45.4 bln) at the end of August, following an 8.4% growth rate at the end of July, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) says.
Deposits of households increased by an annual 7.6% to BGN 57.8 bln at the end of August. Loans to Bulgaria’s non-government sector, meanwhile, increased by 6.1% year-on-year to BGN 63.6 bln (EUR 32.5 bln) at the end of August, following an annual rise of 6% at the end of July.
Loans to households rose by an annual 7.4% to BGN 24.9 billion in August, BNB said on September 23.
