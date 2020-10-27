Bulgariaʼs non-govʼt deposits growth speeds up in September

Regional Today

Deposits of Bulgariaʼs non-government sector rose by an annual 9% to BGN 89.8 billion (EUR 45.9 billion) at the end of September, following an 8.9% growth rate at the end of August, the central bank (BNB) said.

Deposits of households increased by an annual 7.9% to BGN 58.2 billion at the end of September.

Loans to Bulgariaʼs non-government sector increased by an annual 5.9% to BGN 64.3 billion (EUR 32.9 billion) at the end of September, following an annual rise of 6.1% at the end of August. Loans to households rose by an annual 7.5% to BGN 25.1 billion (EUR 12.83 billion), it said.