Bulgaria’s non-govt deposits growth slows

Regional Today

Deposits of Bulgaria’s non-government sector rose by an annual 8.3% to BGN 86.3 billion (EUR 44.1 bln) at the end of June, compared to an 8.6% growth rate at the end of May, the Bulgarian National Bank says.

Photo by Valentin Ivantsov / Shutterstock.com

Deposits of households increased by an annual 7.8% to BGN 57.2 bln at the end of June.

Meanwhile, loans to non-government sector increased by 6.7% year-on-year to BGN 63.3 bln at the end of June, following an annual rise of 7% at the end of May, the Sofia-based bank said.

Loans to households rose by an annual 8% to BGN 24.6 bln in June, BNB said on July 23.