Bulgariaʼs non-govt deposits growth slows in October

Deposits of Bulgariaʼs non-government sector increased by an annual 8.7% to BGN 90.5 billion (EUR 46.3 billion) at the end of October, after growing by 9% in the prior month, the countryʼs central bank said on Tuesday.
Deposits of households increased by an annual 8.6% to BGN 58.9 billion in October.
Loans to Bulgariaʼs non-government sector increased by 5.8% year-on-year to BGN 64.9 billion (EUR 33.2 billion) at the end of October, following an annual rise of 5.9% in September, the Sofia-based bank also said. Loans to households rose by an annual 7.1% to BGN 25.3 billion.
