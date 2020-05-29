Bulgaria’s non-govʼt deposit growth speeds up in Apr

BBJ

Deposits of Bulgaria’s non-government sector rose by an annual 8.1% to BGN 85.8 billion (EUR 43.9 bln) at the end of April, compared to a 7.8% growth rate at the end of March, the Balgarska narodna banka or Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) says.

The Bulgarian National Bank building in Sofia. Photo by Takashi Images/Shutterstock.com

Deposits of households increased by an annual 7.6% to BGN 56.7 bln. Meanwhile loans to Bulgaria’s non-government sector increased by 7.6% y.o.y. to BGN 63.1 bln (EUR 32.3 bln) at the end of April, following an annual rise of 9.1% at the end of March.

Loans to households rose by an annual 9.2% to BGN 24.3 bln, the Sofia-based BNB said on May 27.