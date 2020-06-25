Your cart

Bulgaria’s non-govʼt deposit growth speeds up, borrowing growth slows in May

 BBJ
 Thursday, June 25, 2020, 12:30

Deposits of Bulgaria’s non-government sector rose by an annual 8.6% to BGN 86.3 billion (EUR 44.1 bln) at the end of May, compared to an 8.1% growth rate at the end of April, the Balgarska narodna banka (Bulgaria National Bank or BNB) says. 

The Bulgaria National Bank, Sofia. Photo by Takashi Images / Shutterstock.com

Deposits of households increased by an annual 7.8% to BGN 56.9 billion at the end of May, while deposits of non-financial corporations totaled BGN 26.1 bln.

Loans to Bulgaria’s non-government sector increased by 7% year-on-year to BGN 63 bln (EUR 32.2 bln) at the end of May, following an annual rise of 7.6% at the end of April, the Sofia-based central bank said.

Loans to households rose by an annual 8.2% to BGN 24.3 bln, while loans to non-financial corporations totaled BGN 4.3 bln, up 42.8%, BNB said on June 23.

 

 

