Bulgariaʼs jobless rate falls in October

Regional Today

Bulgariaʼs registered unemployment rate edged down by 0.3 percentage points on a monthly comparison basis to 6.9% in October, the governmentʼs Employment Agency said this week.

Photo by Fizkes / Shutterstock.com

In a year-on-year comparison basis, however, the registered unemployment rate increased by 1.3 percentage points in October, the government agency said in a statement.

Some 23,045 unemployed people found a job in October, while 33,410 people registered with labor offices in the country. The countryʼs unemployment rate rose to 4.8% in Q3 2020, from 3.7% in the same period of 2019, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said.