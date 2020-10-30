Your cart

Bulgariaʼs gross foreign debt up in August

 Friday, October 30, 2020, 14:45

Bulgariaʼs gross foreign debt totaled EUR 36.0 billion at the end of August, up 3.4% year-on-year, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Photo by Anita Ben/Shutterstock.com

The gross foreign debt at the end of August was equivalent to 63.5% of the gross domestic product (GDP) projected for 2020, the Bulgarian National Bank said in a statement. At the end of August, Bulgariaʼs external debt was 2.4% higher compared to the end of 2019.

 

 

