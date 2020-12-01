Bulgariaʼs gross foreign debt grows in September

remember me
Bulgariaʼs gross foreign debt totaled EUR 37.9 billion at the end of September, up 8.5% on an annual comparison basis, the countryʼs central bank said on Friday.
The gross foreign debt at the end of September was equivalent to 66.8% of the gross domestic product (GDP) projected for 2020, the Bulgarian National Bank said in a statement. At the end of September, Bulgariaʼs external debt was 7.7% higher compared to the end of 2019.
