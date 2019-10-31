Bulgaria’s gov’t expects EUR 818 average salary in three years

BBJ

A report released by Bulgariaʼs Ministry of Finance estimates that the average monthly salary in the country will reach about BGN 1,500 (EUR 767) in 2021, when the term of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s government expires.

Bulgariaʼs Prime Minister Boyko Borissov pictured in March 2019 (photo by LCV/Shutterstock.com)

According to local news portal Novinite.com, which cited the report, the ministry predicts that the average salary in the country will reach BGN 1,400 (EUR 715) next year, and BGN 1,600 (EUR 818) in 2022.

Bulgaria is at the bottom of the EU population income list. In 2018, the average hourly labor cost in Bulgaria is the lowest in the European Union, equal to EUR 5.4.

The minimum wage in Bulgaria also puts the country last. As of July 2019, it equals EUR 286, Novinite.com noted.