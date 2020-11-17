Bulgariaʼs economy decrease slows in Q3

Bulgariaʼs gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 5.2% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2020, following an 8.6% decrease in the previous quarter, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on Friday.

Graphic by Myvector / Shutterstock.com

On a quarterly comparison basis, GDP rose 4.3% in the July-September period of 2020, after a 10.1% drop in the second quarter of the year, the Sofia-based statistics institute said in a flash estimate, citing seasonally adjusted data.

The key engine of this growth is the final consumption of goods and services, which has increased by 9,8% compared to the previous quarter and 9,3% growth year-on-year. Bulgariaʼs GDP totaled BGN 31.2 billion (EUR 16 billion) at current prices in the review period.