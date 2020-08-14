Bulgariaʼs avg gross monthly wage grows in Q2

The average gross monthly wage in Bulgaria increased by an annual 6.1% to BGN 1,337 (EUR 683) in the second quarter of 2020, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on Wednesday.

Photo by Kateryna Deineka/Shutterstock.com

On a quarterly comparison basis, the average gross monthly wage rose by 1.5% in the review period.

The highest average wage, of BGN 3,270 (EUR 1,672), was registered in the information and communication sector, followed by financial and insurance business with BGN 2,287.

The lowest gross wage, of BGN 647, was recorded in the sector of accommodation and food services.

In comparison to the year-earlier level, the average monthly wages in the public sector and the private sector rose by 6.9% and 5.8%, respectively.