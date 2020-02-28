Bulgarians convert hundreds of millions of leva into euro

BBJ

Amidst rumors of a change in the exchange rate of the Bulgarian lev to the euro, the public have reacted by converting leva into euro on a massive scale, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) says.

Photo by Vitoria Holdings LLC/Shutterstock.com

BNB data regarding deposits of households show that there is a drop in accounts in leva by more than BGN 352 million and an increase in accounts in euro by more than EUR 250 mln.

In total, bank accounts in leva have shrunk by almost BGN 1.2 billion, whereas accounts in euro have increased by EUR 350 mln, the BNB says.