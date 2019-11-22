Although the level of entrepreneurship in Bulgaria for 2018/2019 has been growing, the percentage of Bulgarians who decided to start their own business was still only 6%, public radio BNR reported, citing a report by Global Entrepreneurship Monitoring.

Bulgaria ranks highly in terms of established businesses of more than 3.5 years in the ranking and already has mature entrepreneurs with good potential for development and support of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, the analysis points out.

But despite the increase in entrepreneurial activity in the initial phase, Bulgaria remains among the countries with the lowest levels of entrepreneurial activity, with the average for the EU put at 26%.

Only in Bulgaria, Poland, the Netherlands and Spain is this figure below 10%, BNR said.