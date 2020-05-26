Bulgarian National Bank puts new banknote into circulation

remember me
The Bulgarian National Bank will put a new 10 Leva banknote into circulation on June 12. The overall design will not be subject to any significant changes as compared to the 10 Leva banknotes which are already in circulation. The changes are connected with the introduction of new security elements.
The new banknote contains a mark for visually-impaired people, Novinite.com reports. There is also a hologram stripe with an optical effect, an image of crowned lion in upright position.
The banknote also contains a security thread which is built into the paper and changes its color from golden to green, Novinite.com adds.
