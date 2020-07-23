Bulgarian govʼt survives no-confidence vote over corruption

Regional Today

Bulgaria’s ruling coalition comprising GERB and the nationalist alliance United Patriots survived a no-confidence vote over corruption filed by the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Parliament has said, as cited by news agency Xinhua.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has survived a no-confidence vote. Photo by Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock.com

The vote came amid a wave of anti-corruption protests seeking an overhaul of the judiciary and the resignation of chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev and the cabinet.

The motion was rejected in a 124-to-102 vote, as 11 members of parliament abstained from voting, Parliament’s press office said on July 21.

The motion was filed by the opposition BSP on July 15 and accused the government led by GERB chairman Boyko Borissov of failing to deliver on anti-corruption policies.

Over the last 30 years, all no-confidence motions in Bulgaria were unsuccessful, Xinhua notes.