Bulgaria’s Burgas municipality has said that it has awarded a BGN 26 million (USD 14.77 mln) contract for construction of an anaerobic composting installation for sorted waste and a combined heat and power (CHP) module to a Bulgarian-German tie-up.

Illustration shows Sofiaʼs second organic waste plant. Photo by Belish/Shutterstock.com

The winning tie-up comprises Bulgaria’s Balkanika Energy and Germany’s Bekon, the municipality said on January 8, SeeNews reported.

According to registry agency data, the Bulgarian company holds a 60% interest in the tie-up. The deal was signed on December 27, according to the notice. The tender for the contract attracted two offers.

The project benefits from EU funding under Operational ProgramEnvironment 2014-2020, SeeNews added.