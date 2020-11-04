Your cart

Bulgarian energy regulator approves 14.1% hike in natgas price for Nov

 Energy Today
 Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 16:30

Bulgariaʼs energy regulator said that it approved an increase of the wholesale price of natural gas to BGN 28.21 (EUR 14.42) per MWh in November from the price of BGN 24.72 per MWh (megawatt-hour) valid in October, according to a report by Sofia Globe.

In its decision, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) took into account the information about the market indices of the European gas hubs and the average euro/dollar exchange rate of the European Central Bank for the month of October, the regulatory body said in a statement on Sunday.

 

 

