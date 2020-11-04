Bulgarian energy regulator approves 14.1% hike in natgas price for Nov

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Bulgariaʼs energy regulator said that it approved an increase of the wholesale price of natural gas to BGN 28.21 (EUR 14.42) per MWh in November from the price of BGN 24.72 per MWh (megawatt-hour) valid in October, according to a report by Sofia Globe.
In its decision, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) took into account the information about the market indices of the European gas hubs and the average euro/dollar exchange rate of the European Central Bank for the month of October, the regulatory body said in a statement on Sunday.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben