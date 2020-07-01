Your cart

Bulgarian business sentiment improves in June

 BBJ
 Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 12:30

Bulgaria’s business climate improved across sectors in June, compared to the previous month, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) says. 

Photo by AlexLMX/Shutterstock.com

The overall business sentiment indicator increased by 11.4 percentage points month-on-month in June, due to more favorable business climate in all observed sectors of the economy: industry, construction, retail trade and services, the Sofia-based statistics institute said.

The business climate has improved most in the retail sector, by 15.8 percentage points, as a result of the more favorable retailers’ assessments and expectations about the business situation of the enterprises.

The construction sector followed with an increase of 14.4 percentage points.

The composite business climate indicator in industry increased 9.7 points with the assessment of the business situation of companies being optimistic, NSI said on June 29.

 

 

