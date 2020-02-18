remember me
Bulgaria’s unemployment rate fall by 0.6 percentage points in the fourth quarter of 2019 from the same quarter in the previous year, the country’s National Statistical Institute (NSI) said in a statement.
In the fourth quarter of 2019, there were 138,500 unemployed persons, of whom 80,600 (58.2%) were men and 57,900 (41.8%) women.
The unemployment rate for the age group 15-29 years was 6.7%, 0.7 of a percentage point lower than in a year earlier.
According to the report, of all unemployed people 25,500 (18.4%) were looking for first job, NSI said.
