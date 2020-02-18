Bulgaria’s unemployment rate fall by 0.6 percentage points in the fourth quarter of 2019 from the same quarter in the previous year, the country’s National Statistical Institute (NSI) said in a statement.

Photo by Pilotsevas/Shutterstock.com

In the fourth quarter of 2019, there were 138,500 unemployed persons, of whom 80,600 (58.2%) were men and 57,900 (41.8%) women.

The unemployment rate for the age group 15-29 years was 6.7%, 0.7 of a percentage point lower than in a year earlier.

According to the report, of all unemployed people 25,500 (18.4%) were looking for first job, NSI said.