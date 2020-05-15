Bulgaria trade gap widens in March

remember me
Bulgaria’s trade deficit rose to BGN 636.8 million (EUR 325.6 mln) in March from BGN 553.1 mln in the same month of the previous year, figures from the country’s statistics institute show.
Exports declined 8.8% to BGN 4,384.7 mln, and imports fell 6.3% to BGN 5,021.5 mln.
In the first three months of the year, the country’s trade shortfall narrowed to BGN 1,461.4 mln from BGN 1,477.9 mln, as both exports and imports decreased 1.1%, NSI said om May 13.
