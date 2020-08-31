Bulgaria tourist arrivals slump in July

Regional Today

The number of visitors from abroad to Bulgaria declined 66.1% from a year earlier to 705.600 in July of 2020, amid the continuing epidemic situation in the country, the statistics institute, NSI, in Sofia said.

Declines were seen in the trips with all observed purposes, namely holiday & recreation (-85.6%); professional (-54.6%), and others including as guest and passing transit (-39.1%).

The number of visitors from the European Union went down 62.7% and accounted for 66.2% of the total.