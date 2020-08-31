Bulgaria tourist arrivals slump in July

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The number of visitors from abroad to Bulgaria declined 66.1% from a year earlier to 705.600 in July of 2020, amid the continuing epidemic situation in the country, the statistics institute, NSI, in Sofia said.
Declines were seen in the trips with all observed purposes, namely holiday & recreation (-85.6%); professional (-54.6%), and others including as guest and passing transit (-39.1%).
The number of visitors from the European Union went down 62.7% and accounted for 66.2% of the total.
scroll for moreall times CET
KCG Partners Law Firm
LeitnerLeitner
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben