Bulgaria tightens coronavirus restrictions

Regional Today

Bulgarian Health Minister Kiril Ananiev has announced the relaunch of certain anti-epidemic measures after the number of new COVID-19 cases in the country increased to 240 in a 24-hour period, the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reports.

Bulgarian Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev. Photo by Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock.com

The measures, which took effect at midnight on July 10, include the closure of indoor discos, piano bars and nightclubs, Ananiev said at a press conference.

Indoor and outdoor group events with more than 30 participants will also not be allowed, Ananiev said. Furthermore, all sports events must be held without spectators, he said.

Bulgaria first implemented nationwide state of emergency measures on March 13 in a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic coronavirus, which included the closure of bars, restaurants, sports facilities, schools and universities, and the suspension of mass events, BTA said.

As of Sunday evening, July 12, Bulgaria has reported 7,175 cases of coronavirus with 267 fatalities, according to the latest data from John Hopkins University.