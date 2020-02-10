Bulgaria’s retail sales increased 5.4% year-on-year in December, after rising 2.5% in the previous month, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on February 10, citing preliminary working-day adjusted data.

Sales advanced faster for non-food products by 10%, particularly audio and video equipment; hardware, paints and glass; electrical household appliances.

On a seasonally-adjusted monthly comparison basis, retail trade turnover increased by 0.7% in December, after adding 1.3% in November.

In a separate statement, the Sofia-based institute said that Bulgaria’s industrial production fell by 1.5% y.o.y. in December, compared to an annual drop of 0.2% in the previous month. It was the biggest decline in industrial activity in six months. On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased 1.8%, after falling an upwardly revised 1.3% in November.

In another separate report the statistics agency also said that the country’s construction output decreased an annual 0.7% in December, following a 1.3% rise in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, construction activity shrank 0.7% in December compared to an upwardly revised 1.7% decrease in the previous month, NSI said.