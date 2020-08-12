Bulgaria retail sales fall sharply in June

Bulgariaʼs retail trade slumped 18.1% from a year earlier in June, following a record 20.4% contraction in the previous month, data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI) showed on Monday.

Sales continued to decline for food, beverages and tobacco by 20.6%, while trade of non-food products fell 13.1% and the same for fuel decreased by 24.6%.

On the other hand, on-line trade jumped 35.5%, after a 15.0% growth in May. On a seasonally-adjusted monthly comparison basis, retail trade turnover edged up 0.9% in June following a 1% rise in May.

In a separate statement, the Sofia-based statistics institute said that industrial production in Bulgaria dropped 7.7% year-on-year in June, following the 16.1% plunge in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, industrial production climbed 5.8%, following a 1.3% gain in May.

A separate report show that the countryʼs construction output decreased an annual 2.2% in June of 2020, following a 14% slump in the previous month. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, construction output rose 4.8%, after a 4.4% gain in May.