Bulgaria retail sales fall further in May

Regional Today

Bulgaria’s retail sales fell further in May, by an annual 20.4%, after decreasing by an annual 19.9% in the previous month, the Sofia-based National Statistical Institute (NSI) says, citing preliminary working-day adjusted data.

May was the third consecutive month of declines in retail activity and at the steepest pace on record since the country reported its first case of coronavirus in early March.

Sales decreased in every segment, led by fuel with 33.9%, non-food product by 18% and food, drinks and tobacco by 17.4% annually in May.

On a monthly basis, retail sales showed no growth, after an upwardly revised 2% fall in the prior month, NSI said on July 9.