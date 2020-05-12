Bulgaria retail sales drop in March

BBJ

Bulgaria’s retail sales decreased by an annual 14.6% in March, after adding 5.5% in the previous month, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said, citing preliminary working-day adjusted data.

Photo by Kateryna Deineka/Shutterstock.com

Sales of non-food products fell 18.8% year-on-year in March, while sales of fuel decreased by 37.1%. On the other hand, sales of food products, drinks and tobacco rose by 3.4%. On a seasonally-adjusted monthly comparison basis, retail trade fell 18.1% in the month, after increasing by 0.9% in February.

In a separate statement, the Sofia-based statistics institute said that Bulgaria’s industrial production declined by 6.9% year-on-year in March, after staying flat in the previous month. Month-on-month, industrial output fell 5.1% in March, following a 0.8% increase in February.

Preliminary data shows that the output of Bulgaria’s construction sector decreased by 14% y.o.y. in March, following a 0.2% drop the month before. On a seasonally-adjusted monthly comparison basis, construction output fell by 11.2% in March, after decreasing by 1.2% in February, NSI said on May 8.