Bulgaria retail sales decrease in October

Bulgariaʼs retail sales decreased by 5.3% year-on-year in October after falling by an annual 6.7% in the previous month, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on Wednesday, citing preliminary working-day adjusted data.

Retail trade of food, drinks, tobacco fell 10.4% while sales of fuel decreased by 16.3% annually in November. On the other hand, sales of non-food product increased by 2.4%. On a seasonally-adjusted monthly comparison basis, retail trade turnover rose by 1.5% in October following a 3.2% increase in September.

In a separate statement, the Sofia-based statistics institute said, citing preliminary data, that Bulgariaʼs industrial output decreased by 3.9% year-on-year in October, following an annual decline of 2.7%. On a seasonally-adjusted monthly comparison basis, industrial production edged up 0.2% in October after a 2.5% rise in September.

Another preliminary report showed that production of Bulgariaʼs construction sector fell by an annual 4.7% in October, following a 1.7% decline in September. On a seasonally-adjusted monthly comparison basis, construction output decreased 1.5% in October after rising by 1.2% in the previous month.