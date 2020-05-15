Bulgaria reports lowest life expectancy in EU

BBJ

Bulgaria is the country with lowest life expectancy in the European Union, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) reports.

Seniors exercising in a park in Sofia, Bulgaria. Photo by R R / Shutterstock.com

Life expectancy at birth of the Bulgarian population calculated for the period 2017-2019 was 74.9 years, an increase of 0.1 years compared to the 2016-2018 period, the Sofia-based agency said.

However, it was far from the countries with the highest life expectancy in the EU, Spain and Italy, which have registered 83.5 years and 83.4 years respectively, the NSI figures showed.

“Life expectancy at birth for male population is 71.5 years, while for females it is seven years higher, 78.5 years,” it said.

The life expectancy of the urban population (75.8 years) is three years higher than that of the rural (72.8 years), the statistics agency added on May 13.