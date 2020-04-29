Bulgaria reopens parks for parents with kids, dog walks

BBJ

Bulgaria’s health ministry said that it has decided to reopen public parks for parents with children aged 12 and younger, as well as for dog owners, regional news portal SeeNews reports.

A padlocked park in Sofia, Bulgaria, locked due to the coronavirus crisis. Now parks are to be opened, albeit with some restrictions. Photo by VenDiG / Shutterstock.com

Children accompanied by their parents will be allowed to visit parks between 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., while dog walks will be allowed before and after those times, the ministry said in a statement on April 26.

However, the use of sports facilities and children’s playgrounds remains prohibited, SeeNews warned.