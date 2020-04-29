Your cart

Bulgaria reopens parks for parents with kids, dog walks

 BBJ
 Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 08:30

Bulgaria’s health ministry said that it has decided to reopen public parks for parents with children aged 12 and younger, as well as for dog owners, regional news portal SeeNews reports.

A padlocked park in Sofia, Bulgaria, locked due to the coronavirus crisis. Now parks are to be opened, albeit with some restrictions. Photo by VenDiG / Shutterstock.com

Children accompanied by their parents will be allowed to visit parks between 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., while dog walks will be allowed before and after those times, the ministry said in a statement on April 26.

However, the use of sports facilities and children’s playgrounds remains prohibited, SeeNews warned.

 

 

