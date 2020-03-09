Bulgaria Q4 GDP growth revised down

Bulgaria’s economy advanced 3.1% year-on-year in the last quarter of 2019, below preliminary estimates of 3.5% and easing from a downwardly revised 3.2% expansion in the previous period, data from the Sofia-based National Statistical Institute (NSI) show.

It was the lowest gross domestic product (GDP) growth since the second quarter of 2018.

On a quarterly basis, the economy advanced 0.8% in the fourth quarter 2020, accelerating from a downwardly revised 0.7% gain in Q3 and above earlier estimates of 0.7%, the statistics institute said.

Bulgaria’s GDP grew by 3.4% year-on-year in 2019 in real terms, according to preliminary data released on Thursday.

The nominal value of the GDP for 2019 was some BGN 118.7 billion (some EUR 60.7 billion), the NSI said