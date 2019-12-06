remember me
Bulgaria’s economy expanded by 3.7% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2019, after growing by 3.8% in the previous quarter, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) says.
On a quarterly comparison basis, Bulgaria’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth slowed to 0.8% in the July-September period, from 0.9% in the second quarter of this year, the Sofia-based institute said on Thursday, citing preliminary seasonally adjusted data.
Calculated in current prices, Bulgaria’s GDP totalled BGN 31.8 billion (EUR 16.3 bln) in the quarter, NSI added.
