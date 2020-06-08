Bulgaria Q1 GDP growth confirmed

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Bulgaria’s gross domestic product advanced by 2.4% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020, following a 3.1% growth in the previous quarter, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) says, citing preliminary data.
It was the weakest pace of expansion since the third quarter of 2014, mainly attributable to the COVID-19 epidemic.
On a quarterly comparison basis, Bulgaria’s GDP growth also decelerated, to 0.3% in the January-March period of 2020 from 0.8% in the fourth quarter of last year, the Sofia-based statistics agency reports.
Bulgaria’s GDP totaled BGN 25.6 billion (EUR 13.1 billion) at current prices in the review period, according to the data, NSI said on June 4.
scroll for moreall times CET
Noerr and Partners Law Firm
Magyar Suzuki Corporation
ManpowerGroup Hungary
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben