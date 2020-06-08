Your cart

Bulgaria Q1 GDP growth confirmed

 BBJ
 Monday, June 8, 2020, 16:30

Bulgaria’s gross domestic product advanced by 2.4% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020, following a 3.1% growth in the previous quarter, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) says, citing preliminary data. 

Photo by David Carillet / Shutterstock.com

It was the weakest pace of expansion since the third quarter of 2014, mainly attributable to the COVID-19 epidemic.

On a quarterly comparison basis, Bulgaria’s GDP growth also decelerated, to 0.3% in the January-March period of 2020 from 0.8% in the fourth quarter of last year, the Sofia-based statistics agency reports.

Bulgaria’s GDP totaled BGN 25.6 billion (EUR 13.1 billion) at current prices in the review period, according to the data, NSI said on June 4.

 

 

