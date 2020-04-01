Bulgaria producer prices rise in February

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Bulgaria’s producer prices rose in February, figures from the Sofia-based National Statistical Institute (NSI) show. The producer price index rose 1.4% year-on-year in February.
Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply grew by 4.7% annually in February. Prices for mining and quarrying industry and manufacturing output rose by 3.2% and 0.3%, respectively.
Domestic market prices rose 3.1% annually in February and non-domestic market prices declined 1.1%. On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 1% in February, NSI said on March 30.
scroll for moreall times CET
Airon Trust Fiduciary Asset Management LLC
KCG Partners Law Firm
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben