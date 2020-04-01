Your cart

Bulgaria producer prices rise in February

 Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 17:30

Bulgaria’s producer prices rose in February, figures from the Sofia-based National Statistical Institute (NSI) show. The producer price index rose 1.4% year-on-year in February. 

Photo by FOXARTBOX/Shutterstock.com

Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply grew by 4.7% annually in February. Prices for mining and quarrying industry and manufacturing output rose by 3.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

Domestic market prices rose 3.1% annually in February and non-domestic market prices declined 1.1%. On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 1% in February, NSI said on March 30.

 

 

