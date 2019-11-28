The population of Bulgaria has decreased by almost 2 million people from 1989 to 2019, Prof. Ph.D. Penka Naydenova ,an expert from the Population Studies and Training Center has told FOCUS Radio, as cited by the Sofia News Agency.

Photo by Pilotsevas/Shutterstock.com

Naydenova pointed out that in 1989 the population of the country was nearly 9 million, and now it is just under 7 million, adding that the main reason for the decline is not emigration but mortality.

She said that about two-thirds of these two million are due to the negative natural population growth, and the remaining one-third have left the country.

Currently the birth rate in Bulgaria is almost two times lower than the death rate, with data showing that about 115,000 Bulgarians die annually and and about 62,000 are born, Sofia News Agency said.