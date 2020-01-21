remember me
Deposits of Bulgaria’s non-government sector rose by an annual 9.7% to BGN 85.2 billion (EUR 43.6 bln) at the end of December, up from a 8.8% growth rate at the end of November, the Bulgaria National Bank says.
At the end of December, the value of deposits was equal to 71.3% of Bulgaria’s estimated 2019 gross domestic product, the BNB said in a statement released on January 24.
Deposits of households increased by an annual 8.0% to BGN 55.6 bln at the end of December. Deposits of non-financial corporations totaled BGN 26.5 bln, up by 14.3% year-on-year, while deposits of financial corporations fell 2.4% to BGN 3 bln, the Sofia-based central bank added.
