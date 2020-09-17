Bulgaria inflation steady, jobless rate eases in August

BBJ

Bulgaria’s consumer price inflation remained stable in August, the latest figures from the Sofia-based National Statistical Institute (NSI) show. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.2 year-on-year in August, the same as seen in July.

Photo by xtock/Shutterstock.com

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.5% annually in August and those of restaurants and hotels gained 3.6%. Meanwhile, prices for transportation, and clothing and footwear declined 9.6% and 2%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in August, after a 0.5% rise in the previous month. The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.6% yearly in August and increased 0.4% from the previous month.

Bulgaria’s unemployment rate fell to 7.5% in August from 7.9% in July, separate data from the country’s Employment Agency showed on September 15, mainly due to seasonal jobs and government job support schemes aimed at helping businesses weather the coronavirus crisis, international news wire Reuters reports.

In August last year, the jobless rate was 5.3%. There were some 12,779 fewer unemployed people than a month earlier, but 73,131 more than a year before, the agency said.