Bulgaria inflation speeds up in January

 BBJ
 Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 16:30

Bulgaria’s consumer prices rose by an annual 4.2% in January following a 3.8% year-on-year increase in December, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on Friday. 

Photo by xtock/Shutterstock.com

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 8% year-on-year in January, while cost of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels grew 2.3%.

Meanwhile, transport prices advanced 5.5%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices added 0.9% in January, after increasing by 0.7% in the previous month.

Bulgaria’s EU-harmonized consumer price index (HICP) rose 3.4% on the year and has 0.5% higher compared to the December level.

Bulgaria’s economy expanded by 3.5% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2019, after growing by 3.7% in the previous quarter, the Sofia-based statistics agency said in a flash estimate.

On a quarterly basis, the economy grew 0.7%, following a 0.8% rise in the previous period. 

 

 

