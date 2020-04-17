Bulgaria inflation slows in March

BBJ

Bulgaria’s consumer price inflation eased for the second straight month in March, figures from the Sofia-based National Statistical Institute (NSI) show. The consumer price index rose 3.0 year-on-year in March, after a 3.7% increase in February.

Photo by Andrey Lobachev/Shutterstock.com

Prices in food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 6.7% annually in March, while communication costs declined 3.2%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.6% in March, after a 0.1% rise in the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 2.4% yearly in March and declined 0.5% from the previous month, the NSI said on April 15.