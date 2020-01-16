Bulgaria’s consumer prices rose by 3.8% year-on-year in December, after increasing by 3% in November, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) says. It is the highest level since January 2013.

Photo by xtock/Shutterstock.com

Main upward pressure came from prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, with 7% annually in December. In addition, costs for transport added 3.4%, recreation and culture advanced 6.4%, restaurants and hotels grew by 5.6%. Meanwhile, cost for housing and utilities rose by 2.4%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.7%, after increasing 0.5% in the previous month. Bulgaria’s EU-harmonized consumer price index (HICP) rose 3.1% on the year and has 0.8% higher compared to November, the Sofia-based NSI said on January 15.