Bulgaria inflation rate edges up in June

Regional Today

Bulgaria’s consumer prices rose by 1.6% year-on-year in June following a 1.3% increase in May, the Sofia-based National Statistical Institute (NSI) says.

Photo by xtock/Shutterstock.com

The rise in the consumer price index (CPI) was mostly supported by a 7.2% annual increase in the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages. Costs also increased for miscellaneous goods and services by 2.2%.

In contrast, costs decreased further for transport by 12.4% and for clothing and footwear by 1.9%. Consumer prices also fell for communication and for recreation and culture by 1.1% and 1%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.4%, after dropping 0.3% in the prior month.

Bulgaria’s EU-harmonized consumer price index (HICP) rose 0.9% on an annual comparison basis and fell 0.1% compared to the May level, NSI said on July 15.