Bulgaria increases unemploment benefits

Bulgariaʼs National Council for Tripartite Cooperation (NCTC) held an extraordinary online meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demographic Policy and Tourism Minister Mariyana Nikolova, the government information service said as cited by news agency BTA.

Image by Victoria Labadie / Shutterstock.com

On the agenda were amendments to an ordinance on the wages of public servants. Under the proposed changes personnel expenditures of administrations which are directly involved with controlling and mitigating the effects of the COVID-19 emergency will be increased.

The basic monthly salaries will go up retroactively by up to 30% from August 1, 2020. The Council also considered a bill to increase the minimum daily unemployment benefit from BGN 9 to BGN 12 (EUR 4.6 to EUR 6.1) from October 1.

The term for receiving cash unemployment benefits to be increased from four to seven months.